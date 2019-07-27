|
|
Harold Roy Boyd, 83, of Bishop, California passed away July 13, 2019.
Harold was born on August 26, 1935 to Parker and Isabell Boyd in Phoenix, Arizona and he grew up in La Jolla, California. He was a small business owner and active member of the La Jolla Optimist club until 1974 when he moved to Placentia, California. Harold then moved to Bishop, California in 1978 where he enjoyed fishing the local rivers and lakes every chance he could.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Cathryn Dreblow and her daughter, Heather; his daughter, Cynthia Deavers and her sons, Blake and Paul; his sister, Peggie Carpenter and her children, Jeffrey, Brenda, Loraine, and Douglas; and his cousins Martin Boyd and Nancy Mollar.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bishop Care Center for their kind attention and professionalism during Harold's stays at the facility. No services are planned by the family. Instead, friends are encouraged to cast a line into the Owens River and remember good times spent with our fun-loving Harold.
Published in Inyo Register on July 27, 2019