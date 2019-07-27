Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD ROY BOYD


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD ROY BOYD Obituary

Harold Roy Boyd, 83, of Bishop, California passed away July 13, 2019.

Harold was born on August 26, 1935 to Parker and Isabell Boyd in Phoenix, Arizona and he grew up in La Jolla, California. He was a small business owner and active member of the La Jolla Optimist club until 1974 when he moved to Placentia, California. Harold then moved to Bishop, California in 1978 where he enjoyed fishing the local rivers and lakes every chance he could.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Cathryn Dreblow and her daughter, Heather; his daughter, Cynthia Deavers and her sons, Blake and Paul; his sister, Peggie Carpenter and her children, Jeffrey, Brenda, Loraine, and Douglas; and his cousins Martin Boyd and Nancy Mollar.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bishop Care Center for their kind attention and professionalism during Harold's stays at the facility. No services are planned by the family. Instead, friends are encouraged to cast a line into the Owens River and remember good times spent with our fun-loving Harold.
Published in Inyo Register on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.