Harry Van De Stroet

1930 – 2020

Harry Van De Stroet, our beloved

husband, father, grandfather, brother

and friend closed his eyes for the last

time on June 26, 2020 and opened

them at the gates of Heaven in the

presence of the Lord. In his incredible

90 years of life, he had seen and done

many great things, though he will be

remembered him for the small things

… daily coffee breaks at McDonald's,

long drives in the beautiful, wild of

Inyo County, Owens Valley and the

Eastern Sierra, a good drink and a

long conversation, a $20 bill slipped

into a back pocket during a hug, and

the occasional off-color joke or story.

Harry was born in Rotterdamn, Holand to Wilma and Joe Van De Stroet

on April 27, 1930. The oldest of 6 children (4 sisters and 1 brother), Harry

was often quiet about his early days in Holland and some of the turmoil

they endured during World War II, though he carried the burden for much

of his life. When Harry was just 19, he and family came to America in 1949

via ship and settled in Inwood, Iowa in search of hope and prosperity.

Harry was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the

Korean War with the 58th Engineering Treadway/Float Bridge Company,

as a driver. After the war, Harry and his wife Jozena settled back in Iowa

where they had a small farm and welcomed their 2 children, Kathleen

and Roger.

They relocated to Artesia, CA in 1962 and later moved to Norwalk, CA.

After a number of years in Southern California working for Kraft Foods, the

Van De Stroets retired to Bishop in 1992, calling Highland Mobile Home

Park their home for almost 30 years. The "man on MacGregor" has finally

gone home, though his white windmill will keep turning in the wind. He will

be greatly missed.

In his honor, we ask that you savor the good things in life. Family.

A good meal. Fishing in the beauty of this wonderful place. A long

drive to clear your head. Laughter with those you love. Tomorrow is not

promised.

Harry was preceded in death by his mother and father Joe and Wilma

Van De Stroet; his sisters, Carol Getting and Alice Leusink; and son Roger

Van De Stroet.

He is survived by his wife Josie Van De Stroet of Bishop, CA; daughter

and son-in-law, Kathleen and Delmar Punt of Visalia, CA; grandson Eric

Punt of Campbell, MN; granddaughter Jennifer Corum of Visalia, CA;

and six great grandchildren, Micah and Brendan Corum of Visalia, CA,

Christopher and Caiden Davenport, Clara Punt and Carson Punt of

Campbell, MN. A private family service will be held later in the year.

