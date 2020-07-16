Harry Van De Stroet
1930 – 2020
Harry Van De Stroet, our beloved
husband, father, grandfather, brother
and friend closed his eyes for the last
time on June 26, 2020 and opened
them at the gates of Heaven in the
presence of the Lord. In his incredible
90 years of life, he had seen and done
many great things, though he will be
remembered him for the small things
… daily coffee breaks at McDonald's,
long drives in the beautiful, wild of
Inyo County, Owens Valley and the
Eastern Sierra, a good drink and a
long conversation, a $20 bill slipped
into a back pocket during a hug, and
the occasional off-color joke or story.
Harry was born in Rotterdamn, Holand to Wilma and Joe Van De Stroet
on April 27, 1930. The oldest of 6 children (4 sisters and 1 brother), Harry
was often quiet about his early days in Holland and some of the turmoil
they endured during World War II, though he carried the burden for much
of his life. When Harry was just 19, he and family came to America in 1949
via ship and settled in Inwood, Iowa in search of hope and prosperity.
Harry was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the
Korean War with the 58th Engineering Treadway/Float Bridge Company,
as a driver. After the war, Harry and his wife Jozena settled back in Iowa
where they had a small farm and welcomed their 2 children, Kathleen
and Roger.
They relocated to Artesia, CA in 1962 and later moved to Norwalk, CA.
After a number of years in Southern California working for Kraft Foods, the
Van De Stroets retired to Bishop in 1992, calling Highland Mobile Home
Park their home for almost 30 years. The "man on MacGregor" has finally
gone home, though his white windmill will keep turning in the wind. He will
be greatly missed.
In his honor, we ask that you savor the good things in life. Family.
A good meal. Fishing in the beauty of this wonderful place. A long
drive to clear your head. Laughter with those you love. Tomorrow is not
promised.
Harry was preceded in death by his mother and father Joe and Wilma
Van De Stroet; his sisters, Carol Getting and Alice Leusink; and son Roger
Van De Stroet.
He is survived by his wife Josie Van De Stroet of Bishop, CA; daughter
and son-in-law, Kathleen and Delmar Punt of Visalia, CA; grandson Eric
Punt of Campbell, MN; granddaughter Jennifer Corum of Visalia, CA;
and six great grandchildren, Micah and Brendan Corum of Visalia, CA,
Christopher and Caiden Davenport, Clara Punt and Carson Punt of
Campbell, MN. A private family service will be held later in the year.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 16, 2020.