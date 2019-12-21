|
|
It is with a great sadness that we announce that Henry "Hank" Tensfeld, 94, beloved husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on November 21, 2019 in Alpine, California of natural causes.
Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn in 2008, and son Craig in 1974, Henry is survived by his daughter, Carol Marsh and husband David, of Yuma, Arizona and his grandchildren Amy & Bob Williamson of Temecula CA and Derek & Ashley Marsh of Lakeside, CA. Henry also had three great-grandchildren, Devin, Raeley and Charlotte.
Henry was born in Germany on January 6, 1925. His family immigrated to the United States in 1927 where they settled in Anaheim, CA. Henry was drafted into the Army while still in high school in 1943 during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific. After the Army, he finished high school and attended El Camino College in Torrance. Hank and Marilyn were married in 1950 and soon after moved to Independence where Henry began his career with the Department of Water & Power and they raised their family. Henry was the Superintendent of Construction for DWP overseeing many projects in the Owens Valley. Hank and Marilyn lived in Independence for 28 years before retiring to Oregon in 1980. In 1998 they moved to Alpine, California to be closer to their family and Hank stayed active gardening, building amazing birdfeeders, bowling and playing bridge. He was a Mason for 58 years and a member of the Winnedumah Lodge.
Henry lived the life he loved. He was kind and friendly and when asked, he said the secret to a long life was "staying active and having a positive attitude".
Services will be held at the East Line Street Cemetery in Bishop in the summer of 2020.
Published in Inyo Register on Dec. 21, 2019