Humberto (Beto) Molina passed away peacefully at home in Fontana, CA with his family by his side on February 24, 2019 after a short illness. Beto was born on April 22, 1932 to Angel and Catalina Molina.



Beto touched the hearts of so many people in this world. If you ever had the opportunity to meet Beto, you know how kind and loving he was. He was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, grandpa, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed dearly. Beto was proceeded in death by his wife, Lupe; father and mother, Angel and Catalina; brothers, Angel and Carlos; sister, Hilda Amundson and son, Steve Ariaz, Sr.



He is survived by his sons, Thomas and Rudy Molina; daugher, Margaret Atwell; grandchildren, Maria Ariaz, Teresa Martinez, Steven Ariaz, Jr., Sheila Ariaz, Sebastian Molina, Delilah Molina, Michael Molina, Joey Molina, Geneva Molina, Ciara Parsons and Zariah Molina; great grandchildren, Sydney Ariaz, Julisya Forehand, Garrett Martinez, Sergio Sandoval, Larissa Ariaz, Angelika Bever and Carter Martinez; great great-granddaughter, Kaicee Sapp; brothers, Joel, Manuel and David Molina; sisters, Teresa Ruggerio, Frances Diaz and Cassie Morway and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at his sister's home in Fontana, CA on March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary