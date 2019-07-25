Isabel Alvey was born on May 4, 1931 in the Round Valley area of Bishop, CA, to Ross Magil and Ellen Mallory Magil. Isabel attended school in Round Valley and Bishop, CA.

She worked as a waitress and housekeeper before starting her nursing career at Northern Inyo Hospital where she worked for 33 years. She started as a nurse's aide, took classes while working and raising three daughters, and earned her LVN license. She worked in the intensive care unit for many years before retiring in 1997.

Isabel was one of the original board members representing the Bishop Tribe on the Toiyabe Indian Health Board at that time it was the Tri-County Indian Health Project. She represented the Tri-County Indian Health Project (Toiyabe) on the State Indian Health Board (California Rural Indian Health Board) for many years. She was also on the Owens Valley Culture Center Board for several years.

Isabel loved to bowl and participated in many bowling leagues, state bowling tournaments and Indian Bowling tournaments. She also loved to gamble and take care of her yard.

Isabel is preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Mallory Magil Arbonies; father, Ross Magil; step-father, Carlos Arbonies, Sr.; three brothers, one grandchild and one great-grand daughter.

Isabel is survived by three daughters, Barbara Schuster of Corona, CA; Joyce Alvey of Bishop, CA and Geraldine Weaver & her partner, William Vega of Bishop, CA; ten grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Isabel passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. We find comfort in knowing that she is with her family members that went on before her. We will miss her so much but know she will never be cold or lonely again.



Graveside services for Isabel Alvey were on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at East Line Cemetery with a lunch to follow at the Barlow Lane Gym. Published in Inyo Register on July 26, 2019