James "Jim" Tatum, age 60, passed away on January 27th. He was surrounded by family at his home in Bishop as he concluded his courageous battle with cancer.



Jim, a lifetime Bishop resident, was an incredible husband, father, brother, and community contributor. His love of the local community was evident in all of his professional and personal endeavors where he always went above and beyond to do for others. His accomplishments were numerous across his career: as a rancher, in his 20-year tenure as the CEO of the Tri-County Fairgrounds, as the Inyo County Deputy Public Works Director, and most recently as the Bishop City Administrator. His generous and make-it-happen spirit could also be seen in his roles as a Bishop Little League and Bishop Union High School Baseball Coach, a member of the local school board, and the beloved "tractor man" at the California High School Rodeo State Finals and other fair arena events. He was also known for his witty and playful sense of humor, optimistic attitude, and that unmistakeable whistle while he walked. His impact on the community will be enduring, but his presence will be sorely missed.



Jim's loving family will continue to carry forward his memory, values, and commitment to community. They include his wife, Donna Tatum; daughter and son-in-law, Kelsie Tatum Martinez and Jaime Martinez; son and future daughter-in-law, Keith Tatum and Sara Galligher; brother and sister-in-law, Von and Jayne Tatum; brother, Lee Tatum; his family in-love, Polly, Larry, and Robert Renfro and Linda Holcomb; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Betty Tatum of Bishop.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim on Sunday, February 10th at 1pm at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation in Jim's memory to either the Bishop Union High School Jim Tatum Memorial Scholarship (301 North Fowler Street, Bishop, CA 93514) or the Friends of the Tri-County Fair Jim Tatum Memorial Fund (PO Box 607, Bishop, CA 93515). Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 9, 2019