Resources More Obituaries for JANE MILLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JANE IDA "JANIE" MILLER

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jane "Janie" Ida Miller age 62, born October 27, 1956 in Covina CA., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, on February 18, 2019 at 8:42 am from cancer.

Jane was a beautiful, wild, free spirit. She was raised at Fort Independence and loved the Owens Valley. She was in tune with the outdoors, loved camping and the many wonders of nature. She took pride in her strength and ability to survive and endure all that was given to her. She had enormous pride for her native heritage and tribal involvement throughout the years. Her laugh was infectious and her smile just as bright. Her fashion and appearance were always impeccable. She had an affinity for water skiing at Lake Diaz and Lake Mead. Her horse, Moony, was a companion she would feed carrots to daily and share her innermost feelings with. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, whether it be fishing or just spending time enjoying the sunshine.

During her life she held several job positions with the Fort Independence Paiute Tribe. She was a librarian at the Owens Valley High School and a secretary at The University of Las Vegas. Growing up she had a lot of school spirit and was a Jr. Varsity and Varsity Cheerleader at Owens Valley High School and was very involved with girls sports. She enjoyed working with people by making life better for them.

She was loved by doting husband, Michael Gudzikowski. She repeatedly expressed how lucky she was to have him come into her life, especially when she needed him the most. She said, "He is a gift from God." They were married Feb 14, 2018 at Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe. Jane expressed that she wanted to live her life as though there was no tomorrow. Their love for each other is unconditional for all eternity.

Jane is survived by her husband, Michael Gudzikowski; ex-husband and father to her children, James Huber; one identical twin, Julie Helene Huber; her son, Wolf; daughter in-law, Emerald Huber and her son, Jasper, all from Fort Independence CA, mother, Sally Bright Topham and spouse, Kim from Las Vegas, Nevada; father, Daniel J. Miller Sr. of Fort Independence; brother, Daniel J. Miller Jr; spouse, Cathy and their children, Robert Arnold, Haley Ann Miller, Ricky and Nikki Brown, of Fort Independence; brother, Rick H. Miller; his children, Sally Margaret and Angela Nicole of Las Vegas, NV; great nieces and nephews, Kelly, Daniel, Ashley and Aiden Miller; "Aunt" (cousin,) Sharon and Kurt Pauer and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard Lee and Helene Bright and paternal grandparents, Harry Berk and Ida Lelia Miller; Uncle Richard Lee Bright, husband, Rick Delany, sister, Debra Leila Miller Waincott and two beloved children, "Jimmy" James Daniel Chester Huber and Mary Jane Huber, an identical twin.

Jane will be greatly missed and loved by all those who knew her. Soar high Janie, we shall never forget you. Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries