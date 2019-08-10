|
|
Jeanette Kay Barlow, 64, passed away in the morning of Sunday August 4th, 2019. Jeanette was born and raised in Bishop, California. She cared and loved her children, grandchildren and family very much. She is missed dearly by all members of her family.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her Father, Steven Barlow Sr., Mother, Catherine Barlow, and brother, Anthony Barlow; Nephew, Jamie Vega, and Neice, Sarah Vega.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ray Jones Sr., Daughter Carrie Brown and Husband Tony Brown and their children Dylan Brown, Leticia Gonzales, Carlos Gonzales, Kaytlynn Johnston, Ashley Johnston and George Brown. Daughter Katherine Jones and partner Armando Fimbres and son's Blake Fimbres and Raymond Fimbres. Son Kenneth Jones JR. and his partner Susan Bogess. Daughter Jenna Jones. Daughter Margaret Jones and her daughter Mary Jane Jones and Margaret's partner Bryan Naylor. Jeanette's Sisters, Peggy Vega, Nancy Barlow and Bonnie Barlow and her Brothers Cleve Barlow, Steve Barlow JR, Alroy Barlow and Albert Barlow brother-in-law David Hohag including multiple nieces and nephews; Rodney Barlow, Bob Vega, Natalie Vega, Jo Barlow, Simon Barlow, Kris Hohag, Garret Hohag, Anna Hohag, Cleve Barlow Jr., Qui Barlow, Mallory Barlow, Megan Barlow, Kate Barlow, Alena Wagener, Haley Scherer, Meryl Picard, Billy Barlow Derek Sierra, Roman Amisone, Tana Amisone, Selia Amisone Alyssa Barlow, Tazawana Barlow, Clara Catherine Barlow and Luke Barlow, Micah Barlow, Sonoee Barlow and Jessica Barlow. As well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 10, 2019