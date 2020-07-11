Jodi Rae
Golden-Bayhurst
1969 – 2020
Jodi Rae GoldenBayhurst 50, passed away
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in
Bishop, Ca.
Jodi leaves behind her
Husband Mark Bayhurst,
Daughter Rachael Golden,
Granddaughter Sage
Stone, Mother Reta Willis,
Sisters; Shelly Bright and
Dan Dallas, and Chadelle
Golden Warner, Aunt
Barbara Stuhaan and
Uncle Ron Stuhaan, Nephew Brandon Forrest,
Niece Savannah Forrest and numerous cousins
and friends.
Jodi was born in Bishop, CA on August 29, 1969
where she lived her entire life.
Jodi worked at Northern Inyo Hospital in several
positions. She later worked as a top notch social
worker for Inyo and Mono County. Jodi was known
for her compassion for children and remained in
close contact with many of them over the years.
Jodi loved to garden and had magic in her
hands with flowers.
As we guide her into the after life, the family rests
in knowing she is in the hands of the lord in heaven
and we will see her again.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
