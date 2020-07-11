Jodi Rae

Golden-Bayhurst

1969 – 2020

Jodi Rae GoldenBayhurst 50, passed away

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in

Bishop, Ca.

Jodi leaves behind her

Husband Mark Bayhurst,

Daughter Rachael Golden,

Granddaughter Sage

Stone, Mother Reta Willis,

Sisters; Shelly Bright and

Dan Dallas, and Chadelle

Golden Warner, Aunt

Barbara Stuhaan and

Uncle Ron Stuhaan, Nephew Brandon Forrest,

Niece Savannah Forrest and numerous cousins

and friends.

Jodi was born in Bishop, CA on August 29, 1969

where she lived her entire life.

Jodi worked at Northern Inyo Hospital in several

positions. She later worked as a top notch social

worker for Inyo and Mono County. Jodi was known

for her compassion for children and remained in

close contact with many of them over the years.

Jodi loved to garden and had magic in her

hands with flowers.

As we guide her into the after life, the family rests

in knowing she is in the hands of the lord in heaven

and we will see her again.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

