John Christopher Winterbourne
3-31-1960 9-7-2019
Born to John and Eileen Winterbourne in Riverside CA, he lived there with his parents and sister Bune for five years before moving to Bishop, CA. He attended school there until graduating from high school. He was married to Charlotte Stewart in 1986. They lived locally for a few years until the cold winters made them decide to move to the warmer climate of Maui. They remained there for thirty years, never returning to the mainland.
He was a warm and compassionate man with a loving soul. An easygoing guy who fit perfectly into the island beach life style. He leaves behind his parents, wife Charlotte, sister Bune, son Don and granddaughter MaKayla. He was a beautiful person who will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Per John's request no services will be held.
Published in Inyo Register on Jan. 4, 2020