OBITUARY
JOHN L. ROTHGEB
May 30, 1944 - January 11, 2020
John Rothgeb of Darwin, California passed away unexpectedly on January 11. Born to Rebecca and John Rothgeb Sr. of Norfolk, Virginia, he graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in physics. From 1967 to 1977 he worked for the Navy as a physicist at Point Mugu Naval Missile Center. Taking a two-year break, he lived a nomadic life in Saline Valley as one of the beloved characters of the historic warm springs community. Dropping his gypsy lifestyle, he worked as caretaker at the Heidelberg Inn at June Lake from 1980 to 1985, and then until 1989 he was caretaker at a mountain resort development at Braffits Creek Summit in Utah. After spending two years taking care of his parents, he took up the practice of yoga, dividing his time between Independence, California, and Santa Barbara, California, where he studied and taught yoga. He moved to Darwin in 2001 and briefly operated a tile business in Henderson, Nevada. In 2003-2004 he lived in Ringwood, New Jersey, and finally retired to Darwin in 2004. In recent years he became an enthusiastic Sierra hiker and backpacker.
John's varied and colorful life, his steadfastness, curiosity, and humor, earned him many friends throughout the Eastern Sierra and across the country. He is survived by his son, Eric Rothgeb, and his sister, Jane Sears.
A memorial will be held in Darwin at a time to be announced.
Published in Inyo Register on Jan. 23, 2020