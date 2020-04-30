Joshua Ian Mccarthy July 17, 1983 – March 21, 2020 Joshua McCarthy – formerly of Bishop, CA and most recently of Gardnerville, NV – passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2020 at the age of 36. He was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, uncle, friend and father to Ruby and Brooklyn who were the most important part of his life. Josh grew up in Bishop, CA and played many sports including baseball, football, hockey, karate, club soccer and swimming. He was also a Boy Scout. Josh was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, hiking, snowboarding, backpacking and camping in the Eastern Sierra mountains. He graduated from Bishop Union High School in 2001 and then served in the United States Army before attending Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa, CA. He was a carpenter by trade. Josh worked on many houses and structures throughout the Carson Valley, South Lake Tahoe, Reno, Bishop and Mammoth areas. Josh will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving father, incredible uncle, gourmet cook, grill master, skilled carpenter, board game enthusiast, proud IrishAmerican, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco 49ers fan, patriot and United States Army veteran. He was known for his spectacular outdoor holiday light displays, photography, awesome tattoos, great sense of humor, and most of all his big heart. Josh is survived by his daughters Ruby and Brooklyn McCarthy, parents Jeff and Connie McCarthy, Grandfather Brian McCarthy, brother and sister-in-law Jeremiah and Anne McCarthy, sister and brother-in-law Jessica and RC Ramsay, nieces Kylie, Amelia and Gwendolyn, nephew Cody and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Although Joshua McCarthy is no longer with us, he will never be forgotten. His loving family will continue to carry on his memory and traditions. A life that touched others lives on – we love you Josh. Private family services were held. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Donations will be gratefully accepted to his daughters' GoFundMe account: In Memory of Josh and Support for his two Daughters, gf.me/u/xyvt52. Thank you so much.

