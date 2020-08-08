June Marie Wilkins
1934 – 2020
June Marie Wilkins
passed away peacefully
on July 24, 2020 at the
age of 86. She is survived
by her husband, Grayden
Wilkins, of 42 years, her
son, Kenneth James Brion,
Jr., her daughters Debra
Ann Perilman and Diane
Kathleen Wickens, Diane's
husband, Perry Graham
Wickens, her stepson, Brian
Wilkins and Brian's wife, Kim,
her grandchildren, Alex and
Heather Perilman, Graham,
Maxwell, Jack, and Cole
Wickens, and Joey Wilkins.
She is also survived by 3
great-grandchildren, Averey
Jane Wickens, Harper Olivia
Wickens and Oliver Jackson
Wickens.
June lived a full life, raising children and an
impressive career in school bus transportation. June
loved living in Big Pine California, where she was an
active member of the community. June and Grayden
enjoyed fishing, hiking, being outdoors and going to
Church at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7,
2020 at 9:00 am at West Line Street Cemetery (also
known as Pioneer Cemetery) at 198 Pioneer Lane,
Bishop, California, 93514.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 8, 2020.