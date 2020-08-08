June Marie Wilkins

1934 – 2020

June Marie Wilkins

passed away peacefully

on July 24, 2020 at the

age of 86. She is survived

by her husband, Grayden

Wilkins, of 42 years, her

son, Kenneth James Brion,

Jr., her daughters Debra

Ann Perilman and Diane

Kathleen Wickens, Diane's

husband, Perry Graham

Wickens, her stepson, Brian

Wilkins and Brian's wife, Kim,

her grandchildren, Alex and

Heather Perilman, Graham,

Maxwell, Jack, and Cole

Wickens, and Joey Wilkins.

She is also survived by 3

great-grandchildren, Averey

Jane Wickens, Harper Olivia

Wickens and Oliver Jackson

Wickens.

June lived a full life, raising children and an

impressive career in school bus transportation. June

loved living in Big Pine California, where she was an

active member of the community. June and Grayden

enjoyed fishing, hiking, being outdoors and going to

Church at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7,

2020 at 9:00 am at West Line Street Cemetery (also

known as Pioneer Cemetery) at 198 Pioneer Lane,

Bishop, California, 93514.

