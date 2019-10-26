Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Elks Lodge
E. Line Street
View Map
More Obituaries for KENNETH KILGORE
KENNETH CHARLES KILGORE

KENNETH CHARLES KILGORE Obituary


Kenneth Charles Kilgore died on October 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. He was 74 years old.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Janice, his 3 sons, their wives and 6 granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter.
As a lifelong resident of Bishop, Kenneth was well known in the community for his "larger than life personality" and his love of a good laugh. His sense of humor often had people shaking their head.
Kenneth loved his Sooners, hunting, fishing, softball, golf and his biscuits and gravy.
He was a miner all his life and understood the value of hard work. His hands were his life. He could build or fix anything with them.
He was extremely patriotic and loved his country and held Veterans in the highest regard.
He was as generous and warm hearted as anyone could be and would offer the shirt off his back if you needed it.
If you were fortunate enough to know him, you were a better person for it.
He will be greatly missed here but rest assured he's up above carrying on with his friends and family before him and having a good laugh. RIP Pop, we love you…..
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Elks Lodge on E. Line Street at 11am. A potluck will follow and family and friends are welcomed to bring a dish of their choosing.
Published in Inyo Register on Oct. 26, 2019
