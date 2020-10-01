1/1
Kenneth Gene Cathey
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 27, 2020, our precious brother, Kenneth Gene Cathey, age 89, passed away at The Bishop Care Center, in Bishop, CA after a short illness.
Ken is survived by his son, Kenneth Gene Coray (Cathey) of West St. Paul, Minnesota, three sisters, Betty Millsap of Tulsa, OK, Rita Ceritelli of Corinth, TX, Margaret Louise Cathey of Hayward, CA, and one brother, David Cathey of Lewisburg, KY, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ken was born In rural McAlester, OK January 28, 1931 to Carl and Allcie Smith Cathey. They moved to Arizona in 1940 and then on to CA in 1943. In addition to CA, Ken has lived in several states; Minn., Oregon, Idaho and Nevada until he settled in Bishop, CA in 1998. Ken found his real home in Bishop. He loved living there and said (many times) that he never wanted to leave.
His last wishes were to be cremated and his remains be sent to his sister, Rita Ceritelli so a memorial could be held in Indianola at Indianola Cemetery, Indianola, Ok, where his Mother, Father, Sister, brother and many other relatives are interred. These wishes will be carried out as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic problems will allow.
Thank you to all of his wonderful friends for making his time in Bishop so happy.
A special thank you to Ken's special friends, the Johnson family, who have been invaluable for our family for taking care of all the final arrangements with his belongings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Inyo Register on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved