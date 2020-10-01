On June 27, 2020, our precious brother, Kenneth Gene Cathey, age 89, passed away at The Bishop Care Center, in Bishop, CA after a short illness.

Ken is survived by his son, Kenneth Gene Coray (Cathey) of West St. Paul, Minnesota, three sisters, Betty Millsap of Tulsa, OK, Rita Ceritelli of Corinth, TX, Margaret Louise Cathey of Hayward, CA, and one brother, David Cathey of Lewisburg, KY, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Ken was born In rural McAlester, OK January 28, 1931 to Carl and Allcie Smith Cathey. They moved to Arizona in 1940 and then on to CA in 1943. In addition to CA, Ken has lived in several states; Minn., Oregon, Idaho and Nevada until he settled in Bishop, CA in 1998. Ken found his real home in Bishop. He loved living there and said (many times) that he never wanted to leave.

His last wishes were to be cremated and his remains be sent to his sister, Rita Ceritelli so a memorial could be held in Indianola at Indianola Cemetery, Indianola, Ok, where his Mother, Father, Sister, brother and many other relatives are interred. These wishes will be carried out as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic problems will allow.

Thank you to all of his wonderful friends for making his time in Bishop so happy.

A special thank you to Ken's special friends, the Johnson family, who have been invaluable for our family for taking care of all the final arrangements with his belongings.

