Kent Howard Whitney lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 at the Renown Hospital in Reno, NV. He was 68 years old and was surrounded by his loving family as he ended his journey on this earth.



Kent leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Cindy Whitney. He also leaves behind 4 daughters, Paulette (Erwin) and husband, Steve in Bishop, CA; Sarah (Vilardi) and husband, Jordan in Tampa, FL; Amanda (Leaman) and husband, Bryan in Susanville, CA and Alisa (Tinnin) and husband, Max in Janesville, CA. Kent was blessed with many grandchildren and is leaving behind Britney (Clair) and husband, Matthew in Bishop,Ca; Megan (Deering)and husband, Joel in Reno, NV; Antonio Chavez and wife, Breanna in San Diego, CA; Baylee Tinnin, Jenna Leaman, Josie Leaman, Ella Vilardi, Kingston Vilardi and great grandchild, Emery Clair. He is also survived by his brothers, Kim Whitney, Joel Whitney, David Whitney and 2 sisters, Elyce Joseph and Lucile Giedt. He is preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Whitney and parents, Howard and Ellice Whitney.



Kent Howard Whitney's memorial services were held on July 27th, 10 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lone Pine, CA. Followed by a military service at the Mt. Whitney cemetery and a memorial tribute and luncheon at the Lone Pine V.F.W. Published in Inyo Register on July 25, 2019