KIMBERLY HAZLEY


1951 - 2020
KIMBERLY HAZLEY Obituary
Kimberly Hazley (October 15, 1951-January 11, 2020) passed away from a blood infection. Raised in Southern California, she moved to Bishop in the 1990s and always considered it her true home. She worked for Inyo County Mental Health, helping and supporting clients and staff she cared for like a family. Kim especially loved wine, cigarettes, her friends and her cat. One of her favorite things was getting her picture in the newspaper with her best friend Yolanda. Kim is survived by two daughters, Ceres and Trina; two sons-in-law; a grandson and a granddaughter; her favorite Aunt June; and many other beloved members of her extended family. By her request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in Inyo Register on Jan. 21, 2020
