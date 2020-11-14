Larry Preston Huffman, a long-time resident of Bishop, California, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Sparks, Nevada. Born August 17, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas, he was the only son of the late Loren (Bud) and Dorothy (Dutch) Huffman. His family moved to California in 1945 and Larry grew up in Bishop, graduating from Bishop Union High School in 1957.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Joann (Wilson), his children Valerie (John) Cornwell of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Virginia (Trent) Bachman of Spanish Springs, Nevada. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Stephanie Rowe and Samantha Cornwell, as well as his great-granddaughter Jeanette Page.

When he was 18 years old, Larry joined his father who was then Assistant Chief on the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department. During his 61 years of service to the Bishop community, Larry held several positions with the fire department including Assistant Chief, just like his father. With his wife Joann, he also owned and operated the Bishop Sierra Ambulance Service for a number of years. Applications for the oldest serving and longest serving firefighter have been made to the Guinness Book of World Records and are pending final approval.

When not volunteering, Larry worked for a number of local businesses including Union Carbide in his early years. He retired from Amerigas in 2000. He and Joann moved to Spanish Springs, Nevada in 2018 where they resided with their daughter, Virginia and her husband Trent. He missed the Bishop community a great deal in those final years and made several trips back to Bishop for Fire Department events.

Larry would encourage everyone to volunteer and serve the community in some way. He believed in taking care of family, friends and neighbors. He often said he met some of the best people through his volunteer work and he never tired of responding to the call of the fire siren whether it sounded day or night.

Larry will be interred in the West Line Street Cemetery in a private service on November 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department Equipment Fund.

