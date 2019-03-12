Home

LELAND HUGH "LEE" BROWN


LELAND HUGH "LEE" BROWN Obituary
Leland Hugh "Lee" Brown died on March 4, 2019 at his home in Bishop surrounded by family. Lee was born in Bakersfield, California on January 21, 1923. He moved to Bishop after serving in the Army Air Corps in World War II as an aircraft mechanic. After working as a mechanic and mechanic supervisor for the California Department of Transportation, he retired in 1987.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dolores ("Dolly") Brown, by two children from a previous marriage, Douglas Brown of Atascadero and Joan Ogilvie of Carson City – and by stepsons, William Welsh of Fort Lauderdale and John Welsh of San Diego. He is also survived by five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Before and during retirement he was active in the Bishop Community Band. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.

Memorial services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to Operation Smile, which provides surgical services to deserving patients worldwide (or to the ).
Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 12, 2019
