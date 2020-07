Lisa Diane Hahner1966 – 2020Lisa Diane Hahner (née Folgate)died unexpectedly at her home inLewisville, Texas on July 4, 2020 at theage of 54. Lisa was born on February6, 1966 in Reno, Nevada and attendedelementary and junior high schoolsin Hanford, Oxnard and Bishop,California. She graduated from AlbertM. Lowry High School in 1984 and fromColorado State University in Fort Collins,Colorado in 1988 with a degree inbiochemistry. She married Clay Hahneron June 10, 1989 in Winnemucca, Nevada and started her career at theUniversity of Colorado Health Sciences Center as a research assistant andlab manager. After moving to Lewisville, Texas in 1995, Lisa began workingon The Human Genome Project at the University of Texas SouthwesternMedical School in Dallas. Over the course of her 30-year career, Lisa wasan author on more than 20 scientific papers including the sequencing ofthe entire Human Genome. She most recently was the lab manager andSenior Research Scientist for the Endocrinology Department studying howthe regulation of fat storage affects metabolism with the overall goal ofdeveloping improved treatments for diabetes and obesity.Lisa is survived by her parents, Kent and Toddene Folgate ofWinnemucca, Nevada; husband, Clay Hahner of Scottsdale, Arizona;sister Tanya Grady (Tim) of Winnemucca, Nevada; nieces Madeline andMackenzie Grady of Winnemucca, Nevada; sister in law and brotherin law, Bill and Terry Snyder of Arvada, Colorado; brother in law RogerHahner of Colorado; nieces Laura Snyder Halfen and Kathryn Hahner ofArvada, Colorado. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents,Todd and Loyce Watkins and her paternal grandparents, Bill and MarciaFolgate.Lisa was a lover of all animals, especially birds, and was a member ofthe National Audubon Society and many local birding groups in the Dallasarea. She recently acquired a micro mini pig, Wolfgang, who she spoiledas if he were a child. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, family andfriends, and was very proud of her yard, especially the flowers she dotedon. She enjoyed cooking and canning fruits from local farmers' markets andwould share her homemade goods with coworkers and friends. She wasa universal blood donor and had recently acquired her 8-gallon donationpin from Carter Bloodcare in Dallas. She also volunteered at OperationKindness, a no-kill animal shelter in Texas. Lisa will be remembered byall for her kindness, her positive outlook on life and her smile that helpedbrighten many people's days. She lived every day to the fullest and will liveon in our hearts forever.A celebration of Lisa's life will be set for a future date. In lieu of flowers,please send donations in memory of Lisa Hahner to one of the followingentities:Operation Kindness3201 Earhart Drive,Carrollton, Texas, 75006National Audubon SocietyAudubon Texas State Office7700 W. Hwy 71, Suite 330Austin, TX 78735.Condolences and memories of Lisa can be posted at mykeeper.com. Until we meet again, fly high Birdielisa.