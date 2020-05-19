Lois Jean Daugherty May 9,1929 – April 9, 2020 Lois Jean Daugherty, (Jeanie) was born on May 9, 1929, in Fennimore, Wisconsin, and went home to be with her beloved Lord on April 9, 2020, at her home in Bishop, California. She left behind 44 grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly. She is survived by her husband, Jack, her sons, Dennis of Big Pine, Bruce of Weaverville, daughters Leida of Yucaipa, and Kelly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son Steve of San Bernardino, California. Her daughter, Lori of Bishop, preceded her in death. When she was a girl, Jeanie's family moved to Crestview, California. As a teenager, she visited movie sets nearby her home, and was even asked to double for Dorothy Lamoure, opposite Bob Hope in the movie, "Road to Utopia." After her brush with the silver screen as a teenager, she never lost her love of singing and dancing. Jeanie was taken in by Lilly Mathieu of Lee Vining, who she came to view as her second mother. She eventually returned to her family when they moved to Bishop. There she met and married Edgar Hilton Kothman (Hilton), and raised her family in Grace Lutheran Church in Bishop. While living in Bishop during the Vietnam War, Jeanie led a committee of women who greeted the soldiers coming through town. She enjoyed singing in the Sweet Adeline's, and worked as a meter maid for the Bishop Police Department. Jeanie moved to Lancaster, California in the early 70's after divorcing her first husband, Hilton. There she met Jack Daugherty and was instrumental in leading him to know the Lord. They later married. At the time, he worked at the Acton Rehabilitation Center, and they began driving the residents to church, 50 miles each way. They did this ministry for more than 20 years. While living in Lancaster, Jeanie worked as a director of recreational activities at the LA County Senior Center She organized senior talent shows which were performed at the LA County and Antelope Valley Fairs. After Jack retired, the couple moved back to Bishop. Jeanie had a special love for animals, especially dogs and cats. Living in Highlands, Jeanie caught, raised, fixed, and found homes for 64 cats and several stray dogs. In her love for others, Jeanie always looked for the good in everyone, and was always quick to forgive. She generously gave of her love to all. To know her was to love her. She had the most loving heart of anyone Jack ever knew. The couple attended the Big Pine Independent Pentecostal Church together, and she enjoyed the family atmosphere and the church's love, caring and support. Above all else, the capstone of Jeanie's life was her love for the Lord and her love for others. Services will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jeanie Daugherty's memory to The Salvation Army of Bishop

