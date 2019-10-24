Home

LONA BEA (KELLEY) CASS

Lona Bea Cass, a long time resident of Lone Pine, CA, passed away on August 22, 2019. She was born in Clinton, OK to Felix and Lily Kelley.

Lona Bea was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Carl Cass; her four brothers, Melvin, Woody, JC, and Tom Kelley; her sister Bonnie Bunce; and daughter Carlene Ceballos. She is survived by her daughter Karen Drake of Bishop; grandchildren Lisalyn Youngreen and Brett Lacopetti of Bakersfield; Micheal Ceballos of Los Angeles; and Christina Thomas of Elko, NV; along with nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

After marrying Carl, the love of her life, they same to Southern California in the early 1940s. Lona Bea worked at Lockheed as a "Rosie Riveter" during World War II. In 1953, Carl and Lona Bea moved their family to the Owens Valley, settling in Lone Pine. She worked at Southern Inyo Hospital for many years. She was a devout Christian who was active in her church, teaching Sunday School and playing the piano and organ; she also supported many other Christian ministries.

Lona Bea was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved reading, cooking, canning, gardening, sewing, hunting, and especially fishing. She was generous, hospitable, kind and loving – always ready and willing to help anyone in need. Most of all, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ and shared her faith with everyone she met.

The Celebration of Life for Lona Bea Cass will be held at the RCA Church, 550 E. Post St. in Lone Pine on November 2, 2019 at 11a.m. All are welcome to join in honoring her memory by bringing stories and pictures to share.
Published in Inyo Register on Oct. 24, 2019
