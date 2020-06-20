lowell jones 1950-2020
Lowell Jones was born February 27,1950, in Pomona, California, to his mother Caryl, the oldest brother to his two sisters, Janice and Teal, and brother Aebe. Lowell grew up in Southern California with a passion for athletics, including a successful career in high school and college basketball. He was a frequent visitor to the Eastern Sierra during his childhood, camping, fishing, and hunting. Lowell moved to Lee Vining in 1970 where he worked at the pumice mill. He met his wife Pamela in 1971 and raised two sons, Josiah and Eagle, who were his pride and joy. Lowell and Pamela lived an adventure-filled life together, with travel that was often centered on locations where triathlon competitions were held. Lowell competed both nationally and internationally in multi-sports events. He was an Ironman several times over, three times in Hawaii, and often placed competitively in his age group. During his lifetime Lowell worked on many building and landscaping projects, including unique homes built for the family. He was tremendously supportive of Pamela's decades of educational leadership, much of which was in Inyo County in Bishop and Big Pine. Lowell was a dedicated husband, a loving father, a trusted friend, and an avid outdoorsman. He loved hiking daily in the mountains with his dog Piper. He trained Piper in local ponds to jump 25 feet at a DockDogs competition, taking first place. He climbed Mt. Whitney with his sons, completing the 22 mile round trip in one day. Lowell Jones passed peacefully on June 9, 2020, with wife Pamela and his trusty dog Piper at his side, after a battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). There are no immediate plans for a gathering; the family hopes to celebrate his life when the circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a donation to The Mono Lake Committee at: https://www.monolake.org/mlc/.
Published in Inyo Register on Jun. 20, 2020.