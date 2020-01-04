|
|
Lucy Ann (Figliola) Little
1933 – 2019
Lucy Ann Little, 86, resident of Bishop of 82 years, born in Brooklyn, New York on September 4, 1933, died at her home peacefully on November 27, 2019. Lucy first came to Bishop as an infant with her parents, Carlo and Elizabeth Figliola (immigrants from Italy) and her older brother Edward. The last trek of Lucy's family journey from the East was by way of the "Slim Princess", into Laws, just north of Bishop, and by horse and waon eventually settling in Round Valley; then within a couple of years moving to Bishop. Lucy attended Line Street Grammar School and Bishop Union High School, graduatin in 1952. Lucy was a good and devoted wife, mother, grand mother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin as well as friend. Preceded in death was Lucy's husband, Howard Fred Little. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Lloyd (Freddy) and Linda Little of Bishop; son, Lynn Little of San Diego; granddaughter, Danelle Barnett of Bishop; grandson, Chad Rager of Bishop; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Thomas Chase and Carly Little of Temecula, California; grandson Scott Newcomb of Bishop; great-grandchildren, Lacy, Piper, Ari and Acie; sister in laws Lori Judd of Bishop and Joyce De Paul of Citrus Heights, California; nephews and nieces in Bishop, Orange Co., Los Angeles Co., Northern California, Texas and Wyoming.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the Calvary Baptist Church on West Line Street. There will be a Pot Luck reception after the services, coordinated by Edla Gerard 760-920-0830. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Inyo Register on Jan. 4, 2020