Services Brune Mortuary 325 W Elm St Bishop , CA 93514 (760) 873-4266

LYNNE ANN (ANDREYCAK) CLARK

1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Born Lynne Ann Andreycak on June 11, 1954 in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Peter and Eileen Andreycak. Lynne died peacefully in her home on March 13, after a four-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. (a.k.a. Lou Gehrig's Disease or ALS)

Lynne moved with her family to Fullerton, California, in 1963. She attended Fullerton schools, graduating as an Honor Student at Troy High School, where she also served as the school's Drill Team Leader for two years, winning many awards. Lynne went on to receive her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Cal-State Fullerton (CSUF), focusing on Speech Pathology and Special Education, and was awarded her CCC-SLP credential with a Special Education provision through the State of California. Lynne was also a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority at CSUF.

Lynne worked her way through college at Knott's Berry Farm, and later moved to Orange, California, where she was hired to work in Villa Park by the Orange Unified School District. She subsequently worked briefly for the Fallbrook School District before making her home in Bishop in 1984. Her first assignment in our area was with the Mono County Office of Education, but within a year sought her position in the Inyo County Office of Education (ICOE). While working with ICOE Lynne served children from Death Valley to Round Valley and from pre-school to high school. She had a 2-year stint as the Special Education classroom teacher for Big Pine School District and finished the last 14 years of employment as the CCARE Coordinator for all pre-schools under the Inyo County Office of Education blanket purview.

Lynne absolutely loved the Owens Valley. She knew more about the points of interest in the OV than most tour guides, and had a picture window installed in our home so she could view Mt. Toms every morning. Lynne loved shopping for fine clothes and shoes, and became well-known for her professional dress in every school assignment. She enjoyed traveling, especially to her beautiful Kauai locations. Before an accident that crushed her knee, Lynne also enjoyed skiing in Mammoth where she would take, supervise, and instruct students on ski field trips. A devout Christian, Lynne loved talking with friends, including those she made through church and her work throughout the valley. Lynne had many dear friends and always cared deeply for her students, connecting with many even beyond the schools.

Lynne is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Larry Clark, and her older brother Peter (Rick) Andreycak of Chantilly, Virginia, her younger sister Lee Ridgeway of Riverside, California, and two nieces, Lindsay Ridgeway-Baierl (Chris) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kelly Ridgeway of West Hollywood, California. Lynne always adored and had a special relationship with her nieces. With her marriage to Larry, Lynne accepted and is survived by stepson Skotti (Jenn) and her precious grandson Kellan of Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Private internment services are to be determined at the West Line Cemetery near the schools she loved. A Celebration of Life, you are asked to attend to honor Lynne, is scheduled for May 18, at Calvary Baptist Church on 1100 West Line Street in Bishop beginning at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, Lynne and Larry ask that you make a donation to ALS - Technical Development Institute @ 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139, a non-profit biotechnology research organization focused on finding treatments and/or a cure for ALS. Otherwise, any ALS Association donation will be most appreciated.