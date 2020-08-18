Margie Cole Fejfar

1935 – 2020

Margie was born

on Sept. 16, 1935 in

Nelagoney OK to,

Luther and Opal Cole.

The family moved to Big

Pine, CA. in 1942 then to

Kearsarge in 1944. She

comes from a family of

11 children.

Margie worked at the

library in Independence

then moved to Reno,

NV and worked at Lab Corp until she retired.

After retiring she moved to Bishop where she

passed away.

She was preceded in death by the love

of her life Peter K. Fejfar, mom and dad and

9 siblings. She will be missed by her sisters

Majorie Bowen and Marguarite Shirley, step

daughters Grace and Anna, sister-in-law

Loralee Cole and numerous nieces, nephews

and their families spanning 7 decades. There

will be no services at this time but hope to

have one in the future. She will be greatly

missed by all that knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store