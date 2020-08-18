1/1
Margie Cole Fejfar
Margie Cole Fejfar
1935 – 2020
Margie was born
on Sept. 16, 1935 in
Nelagoney OK to,
Luther and Opal Cole.
The family moved to Big
Pine, CA. in 1942 then to
Kearsarge in 1944. She
comes from a family of
11 children.
Margie worked at the
library in Independence
then moved to Reno,
NV and worked at Lab Corp until she retired.
After retiring she moved to Bishop where she
passed away.
She was preceded in death by the love
of her life Peter K. Fejfar, mom and dad and
9 siblings. She will be missed by her sisters
Majorie Bowen and Marguarite Shirley, step
daughters Grace and Anna, sister-in-law
Loralee Cole and numerous nieces, nephews
and their families spanning 7 decades. There
will be no services at this time but hope to
have one in the future. She will be greatly
missed by all that knew her.

Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 18, 2020.
