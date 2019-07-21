|
Barbara was born on August 20, 1930 to Alfred and Rosaline (Ames) Schaefer. She grew up in Huntington Beach, California. After she married Jack Fansler and they had three children, they moved to Big Pine to raise their family.
Michael C. Fedoriga was born on December 5, 1934, to Michael and Fanny (Cornwall) Fedoriga. He grew in in Ridgecrest, CA with his life long and best friend, Troy Oney.
Barbara and Michael met in Bishop in the 1960's. They were married and traveled the USA and the world together until their deaths in Cason City, NV. As they requested, their ashes were scattered together off the coast of Santa Barbara in a beautiful ocean setting.
Published in Inyo Register on July 22, 2019