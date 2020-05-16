Nancy Reed
1934 - 2020
NaNcy Reed Dec. 16, 1934- May 5, 2020 Nancy passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home in Bishop. Nancy was born in Los Angeles CA, she was raised in Goldfield, Gold Point, and Tonopah NV. She met and married the love of her life Sandy Reed in 1952. Nancy was a homemaker who loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for all her beautiful handmade quilts and baking. Nancy enjoyed camping and exploring old ghost towns in NV with her husband and enjoyed collecting antiques. Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Tom Peek, six grandchildren, twelve great- grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Nancy is proceeded in her death by her husband Sandy Reed whom she missed dearly until the day she passed away. Her daughter Terry Sepsey and grandson Rahn Harvey. Graveside services will be private.

Published in Inyo Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
May 15, 2020
I remember Nancy (Lance) Reed well, from the class of 1952 at BUHS. She was a lovely girl, and I always enjoyed her in school. God Bless you, Nancy. Karla (Anderson) Jones
Karla Anderson Jones
Classmate
May 13, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family be comforted by the power of prayer. 1 Peter 5: 6&7
May 13, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
