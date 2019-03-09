Resources More Obituaries for PHYLLIS MUNIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PHYLLIS LOUISE (SCHOU) MUNIS

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Phyllis Louise Munis was born on October 20, 1958, in Lone Pine, California, to Lewis William and Vermalee Elizabeth Schou (Ramos). Phyllis' childhood was spent on the family ranch in Lone Pine. She grew up working and playing on the ranch, which included dairy operations, until 1972 and then horse boarding and thoroughbred breeding operations until 1976. In addition, Phyllis and her family raised and showed quarter horses. Phyllis was an accomplished showman and won numerous awards showing quarter horses. In June 1976, she graduated from Lone Pine High School. Upon graduation, she attended Meredith Manor School of Horsemanship in Waverly, West Virginia. Phyllis was named a Camp Instructor while at Meredith Manor and graduated in June 1977 with the title of Riding Master. Upon graduation, Phyllis worked training horses. On August 19, 1978 she married her high school sweetheart, Danny Munis, and moved to Turlock, California. While in Turlock, she worked for Federal Land Bank Association. There she gave birth to sons, Marques on February 24, 1982, and Brandon on March 24, 1983. She moved to Bakersfield, California in 1983 where she continued to work for Federal Land Bank Association. In 1990, Phyllis returned to Lone Pine and moved back onto the family ranch. She worked within the Inyo County Schools system from 1990 through her retirement in December 2016. Her work was as an Instructional Aide, Computer Lab Aide, Business Office Staff and finally as the Director of Fiscal Services for Inyo County Superintendent of Schools. In addition to working for the school system, Phyllis enjoyed raising her children on the ranch and assisting her father with the registered red angus cattle operations. In June of 2018, she moved to Prescott, Arizona with her husband, Danny. She passed away, at home in Prescott on February 19, 2019.

Phyllis' most cherished thing in life was the time spent with her family. She loved any reason for family get togethers: holidays, birthdays, vacations, annual "brandings" on the ranch, reunions or just an afternoon visit. She will be greatly missed, always loved and never forgotten. One of her final messages to family was "Love you to the moon and back, forever and always".

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Vermalee. She is survived by her husband, Danny and her sons and their families, Marques and Megan Munis (grandsons, Jack and Owen) and Brandon and Sara Munis (grandson, August). She leaves behind three sisters and their families: Pamela and Timothy Sullivan, Penny and Scott Hersley and Peggy and Steve Konig; and In-laws and their families: Bobby and Lenis Munis, Ken and Ann Munis, and Mike and Valerie Munis.

There will be a private remembrance held in her honor at a still to be determined date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to to support a cure for Parkinson's disease. Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 9, 2019