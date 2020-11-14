Previous longtime Bishop resident, Phyllis Marts passed away June 19, 2020 at her home in Woodbridge, California. She was 86 years old.

Phyllis was born on April 17, 1934 as Phyllis Jean Bolliger to Alice and Herbert Bolliger of Abilene, Kansas. She was the oldest of the three girls, growing up on the family farm in Abilene, Kansas.

In 1954, Phyllis met and married Gordon Marts. They later moved with their first son to California. She spent her early married years as a homemaker, and later worked as secretary to the superintendent of the Bishop Union Elementary School District, clerk at the Inyo County Forest Service, and secretary to the Major at the MEPS Station (Military Entrance Processing Station) in Fresno.

Art was a lifetime passion and hobby for Phyllis. Born and raised on the wheatland plains of Kansas, Phyllis' early introduction to "art" was being able to draw with colored chalk on the blackboards at the back of the one room country schoolhouse as part of the holiday decorating. As an adult, she took an art class while living in San Luis Obispo, and later continued art classes after moving to the Owens Valley in 1964.

Phyllis became active in the Jr. Women's Improvement Club where she suggested they sponsor an art show. With the help of supportive friends, the Bishop Art Show and Sale became a reality and continued for at least 25 years. She helped organize other art activities; including the first art show in the Bishop City Park, the Art Gallery at the Law's Railroad Museum, the Visual Arts Project of San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono Counties. Her own works of art have been displayed in many shows and locations.

Phyllis had a knack for bringing people, events and projects together. She had met Ernest Kinney, a neighbor on Central Avenue, and they shared their love for art. Phyllis asked Ernie if he would consider being a guest artist for the Mule Days Art Show held at Bank of America in Bishop. Ernie agreed and brought his art to be displayed. Ernie gifted Phyllis one of his works of art as a thank you, and it remains in the family as an heirloom today.

On another occasion, Phyllis had connected the owners of the Rolling Hills Wildlife Refuge in Kansas to the people responsible for the World Wildlife Collection, a collection that was looking for a permanent home in downtown Stockton, California. The end result was the wildlife collection making its way to Kansas, 48 loads via a truck line. This wonderful wildlife collection is now on display at the Rolling Hills Wildlife Refuge near Salina, Kansas.

Phyllis was an Honorary Life Member of the Bishop Women's Improvement Club, and was in the 1970 Who's Who of Outstanding Young Women of America.

Phyllis was proceeded in death by her husband Gordon Marts, and son Gregory Marts. Phyllis is survived by her two daughters; Teresa Blum of Bishop and Cindy Marts of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, including Kaylyn Rickford and Kristina Blum Justice of Bishop, Wesley Blum formerly of Bishop; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Internment was at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California. A private family service was held at that time.

