Ralph J. Fear, Deputy District Attorney, dies at 78.
Ralph J. Fear, longtime San Diego resident passed away in Beaverton, Oregon on November 27, 2019.
Ralph was born in Lone Pine, California. His father owned the local Chevron gas station and he helped his dad at the gas station. His mother, Elisa, also worked at the gas station helping her husband with the finances.
After graduating Lone Pine High School in 1959, Ralph went on to attend the University of San Diego on a full scholarship. He majored in english and graduated magna cum laude in 1963. He was admitted into the Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and received his degree in 1966. He passed the California bar exam in 1966, and sworn into California state bar in 1967.
During law school, Ralph was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He attended basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was commissioned a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry in 1967, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion 15th Infantry in West Germany. While there he served as the platoon leader and then the Battalion Adjutant. He was honorably discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant and earned the Expert Infantryman's Badge and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
After his service, Ralph moved back to San Diego and got a job with the San Diego District Attorney's Office in 1969. Years later, he was eventually promoted to a deputy district attorney in charge of child support enforcement. He retired in 2002 after working 32 years in public service.
While an attorney, Ralph was very active in the Cathloic Alumni Club (CAC). He joined in 1970 and met many lifelong friends. He met his future wife, Suzanne C. Dunne, in the CAC and married her in 1973, at the Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcalá. They moved to University City in 1975 and lived in the same house for 34 years.
Ralph was extremely active in his family's life, despite his demanding job, and believed in giving back to his community. He volunteered as a Life Counselor and Eagle Scout review committee in the Boy Scouts, was a member of the Knights of Columbus Catholic Fraternal Organization Council 9776, Lions Club, and the Kiwanis Club.
Even after retirement, Ralph volunteered as a docent at the Marsten House and was a member of the Board of Trustees at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion. He even travelled each weekend to help at Cuyamaca State Park visitor center.
Ralph was married to Suzanne for 38 years, until she died on May 5, 2010. Ralph passed away on November 28, 2019, in Beaverton Oregon. He is survived by his sons Patrick in Oregon, and Andrew in Texas. He has four grandchildren - Elizabeth, Connor, Sawyer, and Caleb.
Ralph's service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church, 3131 Governor Dr, San Diego, CA.
Published in Inyo Register on Dec. 12, 2019