Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8988
484 Short Street
Bishop, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDAL SIPES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDAL RYAN SIPES


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RANDAL RYAN SIPES Obituary
Randal Ryan Sipes. passed away suddenly in the early hours of the morning of Monday, July 29th.
Randal was born on April 16, 1982 in Bishop, CA. He was a member of the Laborer's Union Local 783 for over 15 years. He had a heart bigger than he was and loved his family and friend fiercely. Those that knew Randy knew that he was kind, caring, loyal and loving, and was quick to give a huge teddy bear hug when needed.
He is survived by his father, Randal Sipes Sr.; his sister, Stacie Sipes and her sons, Alex, Jesse and Abel; his brother, Adam Sipes and wife, Emily, and their daughter, Molly and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Susan Sipes.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday August 11 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8988 located at 484 Short Street Bishop, CA 93514 at 2:00 in the afternoon. Friends and family are encouraged to bring a dish and a favorite memory to share to celebrate Randy's life.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.