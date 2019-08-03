|
Randal Ryan Sipes. passed away suddenly in the early hours of the morning of Monday, July 29th.
Randal was born on April 16, 1982 in Bishop, CA. He was a member of the Laborer's Union Local 783 for over 15 years. He had a heart bigger than he was and loved his family and friend fiercely. Those that knew Randy knew that he was kind, caring, loyal and loving, and was quick to give a huge teddy bear hug when needed.
He is survived by his father, Randal Sipes Sr.; his sister, Stacie Sipes and her sons, Alex, Jesse and Abel; his brother, Adam Sipes and wife, Emily, and their daughter, Molly and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Susan Sipes.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday August 11 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8988 located at 484 Short Street Bishop, CA 93514 at 2:00 in the afternoon. Friends and family are encouraged to bring a dish and a favorite memory to share to celebrate Randy's life.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 3, 2019