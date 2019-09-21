|
Randy was born, raised and attended school here in Bishop (Class of 1983).
Randy was the son of Ralph and Marty Palsrok.
He passed away unexpectedly at his home August 30th, 2019.
Randy was a son, brother, father, grandfather, friend, best friend and will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him.
He leaves behind his father, Ralph Palsrok, brother, Ralph Palsrok Jr., two sons, Randy "RJ" Palsrok and Zack Palsrok, his wife, Christina, his three grandchildren and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and of course his friends.
His long time companion and best friend, Janice Friedline and her entire family will remember him with love. The Friedline family was Randy's second family and they loved him very much.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful mother Marty.
He is with out a doubt at peace being with her again.
A celebration of life will be held September 29th, 2019 at the back of the park across from the Senior Center at 11AM. Friends and Family are welcome to bring a side dish of their choosing.
Published in Inyo Register on Sept. 21, 2019