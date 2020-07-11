Richard 'Dick'
Clifton Middleton
1937 – 2020
Richard "Dick" Clifton Middleton
died May 6th, 2020 in Reno,
Nevada due to complications
following surgery. He was born
November 27, 1937 in Glendale
California to Richard Golden and
Nata Ione (Marks) Middleton and
grew up in Santa Barbara. Dick
worked in a clinical medical lab
participating in forensic research
while and after attending Santa
Barbara College. In Santa Barbara
he was a member of the American
Quarter Horse Association and
served as a Ring Steward. He also
served on the Santa Barbara Emergency Squad.
Dick loved fishing and hunting in the Eastern Sierra and in
1965 he moved to Bishop where he worked in a local medical
office lab and as an x-ray technician. He was a member of the
Eastern Sierra Citizen Band Radio Club and a coach for the
Bishopettes. In 1967 he married Doretta Grow. Together they
owned and operated several local businesses. Dick worked a few
years on call for Northern Inyo Hospital and continued working
for Dr. Ungersma and Associates until 1989. His professional life
took a different turn then and after some specialized training Dick
became the administrator at Hi-Sierra Manor and later at Sierra
Country Club where he loved helping the senior residents. He
was a member of BPO Elks, Bishop Homecoming and Labor Day
Association and the AQHA in Bishop. In 1993 he was widowed.
Dick retired and moved to Creswell Oregon in 2001. In 2008
Dick decided he had enough of the Oregon rain and missed the
Eastern Sierra. So he returned to Bishop where he was able to do
his favorite things: fishing, wood working, and enjoying Mule Days.
Dick was always a cowboy at heart and was rarely seen around
town without his western hat. He loved cruising around the valley
in his truck with his dog and taking photographs of livestock or
wildlife. Dick was also happy to spend time gardening, building
something or wandering the hardware store. He also appreciated
all the drivers and staff of ESTA.
Dick was preceded in death by his first wife Doretta, his
parents and his sister Althea. He is survived by: his stepdaughter
Lindy (Grow) Berry and her husband George of Bend Oregon;
his stepdaughter Paula Middleton of Bishop; and his grandson
Christopher Berry and his wife Ashley of Seattle Washingtion. A
celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to ICARE and remember to
support local businesses.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 11, 2020.