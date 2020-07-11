Richard 'Dick'

Clifton Middleton

1937 – 2020

Richard "Dick" Clifton Middleton

died May 6th, 2020 in Reno,

Nevada due to complications

following surgery. He was born

November 27, 1937 in Glendale

California to Richard Golden and

Nata Ione (Marks) Middleton and

grew up in Santa Barbara. Dick

worked in a clinical medical lab

participating in forensic research

while and after attending Santa

Barbara College. In Santa Barbara

he was a member of the American

Quarter Horse Association and

served as a Ring Steward. He also

served on the Santa Barbara Emergency Squad.

Dick loved fishing and hunting in the Eastern Sierra and in

1965 he moved to Bishop where he worked in a local medical

office lab and as an x-ray technician. He was a member of the

Eastern Sierra Citizen Band Radio Club and a coach for the

Bishopettes. In 1967 he married Doretta Grow. Together they

owned and operated several local businesses. Dick worked a few

years on call for Northern Inyo Hospital and continued working

for Dr. Ungersma and Associates until 1989. His professional life

took a different turn then and after some specialized training Dick

became the administrator at Hi-Sierra Manor and later at Sierra

Country Club where he loved helping the senior residents. He

was a member of BPO Elks, Bishop Homecoming and Labor Day

Association and the AQHA in Bishop. In 1993 he was widowed.

Dick retired and moved to Creswell Oregon in 2001. In 2008

Dick decided he had enough of the Oregon rain and missed the

Eastern Sierra. So he returned to Bishop where he was able to do

his favorite things: fishing, wood working, and enjoying Mule Days.

Dick was always a cowboy at heart and was rarely seen around

town without his western hat. He loved cruising around the valley

in his truck with his dog and taking photographs of livestock or

wildlife. Dick was also happy to spend time gardening, building

something or wandering the hardware store. He also appreciated

all the drivers and staff of ESTA.

Dick was preceded in death by his first wife Doretta, his

parents and his sister Althea. He is survived by: his stepdaughter

Lindy (Grow) Berry and her husband George of Bend Oregon;

his stepdaughter Paula Middleton of Bishop; and his grandson

Christopher Berry and his wife Ashley of Seattle Washingtion. A

celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to ICARE and remember to

support local businesses.

