Richard Joseph Distel passed away surrounded by his family on February 10, 2019. Richard was born to Richard Sr. and Dorothy Distel in San Rafael, CA on December 6, 1949.



Richard retired from the Town of Mammoth Lakes in 2009. After his retirement Richard enjoyed volunteering his time within the community: Inyo County Grand Jury, Inyo County Elections poll worker and the City of Bishop Planning Commission to name a few. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren.



Richard is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Susan Distel; son, Gabrial Distel and daughter, Andrea Distel; grandchildren, Jayda Apodaca, Noah Distel, Dylan and Jaycee Betzsold; sisters, Barbara Distel and Rebecca Reinig. Richard's smile and witty jokes will be missed.



A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in the Hillis Hall on Saturday March 30 at 1:00pm. A potluck reception will follow. Please bring your favorite memories and side dish or dessert to share. Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary