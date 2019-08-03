|
|
Robert "Bobby" Cyril James passed away July 2, 2019 in Bishop, California. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.
Bobby James was born and raised on a small farm in Mitchell, South Dakota and was a graduate of Mitchell High School. After an honorable discharge from the Navy he met and married Bonnie Redmond. They were married for 28 years and raised their three daughters in the Owens Valley. Bobby worked as a truck driver for 45 years hauling anything from gasoline from Bishop's local Giggle Springs and all kinds of different freight for Bishop's own Night Owl Trucking. Bobby loved to hunt and fish but also loved his old hot rod cars, owning several over the years. He traveled to numerous old car shows in Deadwood, SD and here in the Owens Valley. He also traveled 3000 miles across the country in his 1968 Oldsmobile Cutlass a few years ago visiting family along the way. Bobby was a life member of the VFW Post 8988 serving as a board trustee, member of the post honor guard, and color guard. He was a wonderful family man, proud Navy Vietnam Veteran and loyal friend.
He is survived by his two sisters, Rita Baumgart of Mitchell, SD and Patti Bisset of Ft. Meyers, Florida; his daughter, Jennifer Reese and husband, Troy, in Lexington, South Carolina with two children, Tyler and Raegan; daughter, Jaime Holland and husband, Mark, Bishop with son, Conner; daughter, Joni Riggs and husband, Mike, Bishop with daughters, McKenzie Rae and Karen Lee. He also leaves behind countless nieces and nephews spread out all along the country with whom he always made a point to see along his travels.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the VFW Post located at 484 Short St. Bishop, CA on Saturday, August 10, at 1:00 pm. A second celebration will be held in the Black Hills of South Dakota, mostly by family and close friends, at a later to be determined date. Donations in his name can be made to VFW Scholarship Fund Post 8988, Bishop, CA.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 3, 2019