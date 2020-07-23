Robert 'Bob'
Wasdorp
1951 – 2020
Bob passed away June 12th in Thailand at the age of 69. He
was born in Glendale, CA. To Peter and Louise Wasdorp, along
with his twin sister Robyn. In 1963 his parents moved their family
to Bishop, CA. After Bob's high school graduation in 1969 he
joined the Army and was in the 82nd Airborne and served his
country in the Vietnam War. After Bob was discharged from the
Army he attended Pierce College until he became employed by
the City of Los Angeles.
While working for the City of Los Angeles electrical/
maintenance department. He later transferred to the Department
of Water and Power (DWP) and was trained to be a Power Switch
Board Operator, where he then worked at the Gorge for 10 years.
After working at the Gorge, he then transferred to Boulder City,
NV. Where Bob worked at Hoover Dam. He was the last DWP
Switch Board Operator to work at the Hoover Dam and retired
from McCulloch Switching Station in 2011 in Boulder City, NV.
In his youth Bob could never sit still. He always had to be
doing something. His father would say, "When that kid woke in
the morning and his feet hit the floor he was doing 100 miles an
hour."
Bob enjoyed his friends and lived life to the fullest. He will be
greatly missed. He is survived by his sons Eric and Brian, his
daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandson Emmett, sister Robyn
Paterson, sister Susan Edwards, brother Peter and numerous
nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents
Peter and Louise, older brother Kenneth and grandparents Martha
and Roy Meyers. He will be laid to rest at Veterans Memorial in
Boulder City, NV with services pending.
Published in Inyo Register on Jul. 23, 2020.