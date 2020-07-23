Robert 'Bob'

Wasdorp

1951 – 2020

Bob passed away June 12th in Thailand at the age of 69. He

was born in Glendale, CA. To Peter and Louise Wasdorp, along

with his twin sister Robyn. In 1963 his parents moved their family

to Bishop, CA. After Bob's high school graduation in 1969 he

joined the Army and was in the 82nd Airborne and served his

country in the Vietnam War. After Bob was discharged from the

Army he attended Pierce College until he became employed by

the City of Los Angeles.

While working for the City of Los Angeles electrical/

maintenance department. He later transferred to the Department

of Water and Power (DWP) and was trained to be a Power Switch

Board Operator, where he then worked at the Gorge for 10 years.

After working at the Gorge, he then transferred to Boulder City,

NV. Where Bob worked at Hoover Dam. He was the last DWP

Switch Board Operator to work at the Hoover Dam and retired

from McCulloch Switching Station in 2011 in Boulder City, NV.

In his youth Bob could never sit still. He always had to be

doing something. His father would say, "When that kid woke in

the morning and his feet hit the floor he was doing 100 miles an

hour."

Bob enjoyed his friends and lived life to the fullest. He will be

greatly missed. He is survived by his sons Eric and Brian, his

daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandson Emmett, sister Robyn

Paterson, sister Susan Edwards, brother Peter and numerous

nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents

Peter and Louise, older brother Kenneth and grandparents Martha

and Roy Meyers. He will be laid to rest at Veterans Memorial in

Boulder City, NV with services pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store