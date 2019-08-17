|
|
Rodney Daniel ("Dan") Pratt was born in Lone Pine, CA on September 3, 1933 to Perry Pratt and Cecelia (Carrasco) Pratt. He died of natural causes in Reno, NV on July 31, 2019. A resident of Avenal, CA for 70 years, Dan was a retiree of Standard Oil Company and a 44-year member of the Elks – Coalinga Lodge 1613.
An avid outdoorsman, Dan was a renowned deer hunter of the old-school type: a meat hunter who did his own butchering and kept his freezer consistently stocked with venison. He loved being in the mountains, fishing, cutting wood, and just generally scratching the itch of his life-long fascination with the natural world-of which he was a keen observer. Particularly interested in wildlife and birds, he also loved dogs, horses and had a poorly hidden soft spot for feral cats. Nature and outdoors magazines and television shows were an obsession. An active and hard-working man, Dan was a passionate sports fan, possessed a strong sense of civic duty and was blessed with many close friends over the course of his life. He derived endless pleasure from pulling jokes on people and was capable of such merciless teasing that "ornery" was an often used description of him.
Dan is survived by his sister Alina Berry (Jack) of Lone Pine, CA; daughters Kris Wells of Reno, NV (the primary caregiver in his final year of life), Cheri Lewis of Carson City, NV, Kim Gibson (John) of Lemoore, CA and Mary Barao of Rogers, AR; sons Ken Pratt (Carolyn) of Anchorage, AK, Carl Davis of Avenal, CA, John Davis of Huntsville, AL and Freddie Cogburn of Russellville, AR; and a number of nephews, nieces and grandchildren (including Niki Stewart (Stew) of Rogers, AR, with whom he shared a special bond). He also leaves behind some exceptionally close friends-especially Roy Ethridge, Shirley Ethridge, Bob Bowers and Leta Hembree. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dick Pratt and Tom Pratt.
A memorial service will be held at the Elks Lodge, Coalinga, CA on October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 17, 2019