Ron McDermith

1959 – 2020

Ron McDermith, age

60, resident of Bishop for

38 years passed away in

his home July 27 after a

long battle with myotonic

dystrophy. He was born

September 9, 1959 in

San Bernardino, CA to

James and Maryellen

McDermith. He moved

to Bishop in 1982 shortly

after marrying Tami

(Cochrun) McDermith. He was self-employed

with Cochrun Fire Equipment for 26 years,

serving the entire Owens Valley. Those who

knew him knew his real passion was cheering

on the Minnesota Vikings NFL team. Ron was

a kind, quiet, calm Christian man who loved

his God and his family most. His disability

caused his health to slowly decline over the

last decade, during which he endured the loss

of his physical strength with bravery and little

complaining. His family will forever be proud

of the way he faced his challenges. "Well done

good and faithful servant." He is survived by

his wife, Tami; his two daughters, Erin Nyberg

and Jennifer Williams; son-in-laws, Kevin

Nyberg and Bryce Williams; grandchildren

Peyton, Blake, Kora, Reid and Sawyer; brother,

Rich; sister, Kim; and many other loving family

members and friends. A small family service

was held in his honor on July 31 at East Line

Street Cemetery. He will forever be missed,

but his family is grateful knowing that he is now

WALKING with his Lord.

