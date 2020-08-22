Ron McDermith
1959 – 2020
Ron McDermith, age
60, resident of Bishop for
38 years passed away in
his home July 27 after a
long battle with myotonic
dystrophy. He was born
September 9, 1959 in
San Bernardino, CA to
James and Maryellen
McDermith. He moved
to Bishop in 1982 shortly
after marrying Tami
(Cochrun) McDermith. He was self-employed
with Cochrun Fire Equipment for 26 years,
serving the entire Owens Valley. Those who
knew him knew his real passion was cheering
on the Minnesota Vikings NFL team. Ron was
a kind, quiet, calm Christian man who loved
his God and his family most. His disability
caused his health to slowly decline over the
last decade, during which he endured the loss
of his physical strength with bravery and little
complaining. His family will forever be proud
of the way he faced his challenges. "Well done
good and faithful servant." He is survived by
his wife, Tami; his two daughters, Erin Nyberg
and Jennifer Williams; son-in-laws, Kevin
Nyberg and Bryce Williams; grandchildren
Peyton, Blake, Kora, Reid and Sawyer; brother,
Rich; sister, Kim; and many other loving family
members and friends. A small family service
was held in his honor on July 31 at East Line
Street Cemetery. He will forever be missed,
but his family is grateful knowing that he is now
WALKING with his Lord.
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 22, 2020.