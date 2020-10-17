1/1
Ruby M. Ensminger
1935 - 2020
Ruby M. Ensminger, lifelong resident of Lone Pine passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020, she was 85.
Ruby was born on June 1, 1935 in Lone Pine to Jesus and Delores Castro. Ruby and her siblings grew up playing in very different valley and town than we know now. Playing on the dirt roads, swimming in the lake, living in a town that it was not uncommon to see the latest western actor sitting at the cafe in town. In her teens she began laundering, pressing, and altering clothing and costumes for her local friends and visiting movie crews.
In 1959 she married the love of her life Gary Ensminger. Together in the town she loved they raised five children; Cathy, Debbie, Mary, Jodi and Dakota Ensminger.
She was a devoted mother, member of the Santa Rosa Catholic Church, and life long Bowler, playing with her friends weekly.
In her passing she is reunited in eternal life with her parents, her beloved husband Gary, daughters Mary, Jodi, granddaughter Toni Bridges, Grandsons Cody Rogers, Deiter B. Jr., her sister Geneva Mills and nephew David Chavez.
She is survived and will be forever missed by her daughters Cathy Beilicke (Dieter Sr.), Debbie Lowe (Ron), son Dakota, grandchildren Stephanie M. Foreman, Robert Fink, Brian Gilmore (Jaymie), many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her brother Manuel Castro (Linda), sisters Rosa R., Mercy A., nephews Dean, Tony, and John McGuire, neices Roaslie Chavez, Darlene Mendez, their children and their children's children.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mt Whitney Cemetery in Lone Pine. A celebration of Ruby's beautiful life will held at the Mt.Whitney Golf Club from 12-3 p.m. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, social distancing, and face coverings are requested.

Published in Inyo Register on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
My Prayers and Condolences to all the family. Aunt Rudy was always great to visit. Some great memories when we, my Mom Carmen and myself would go to visit Grandma, Uncle Tony and visiting Aunt Ruby ,Uncle Manuel the whole family.
Loved how everyone knew everyone there. Rest In Peace Aunt Rudy Elaine Pena
Elaine Pena
Family
October 16, 2020
I will always remember all the great time we have in Lone Pine. With grandma, Tio Tony n you Tia. You make it fun. My mom n you are one of a kind.
Darlene Mendez
