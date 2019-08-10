|
Sharon Joanne Lloyd was born February 24, 1953 in the city of Anaheim and passed away July 1, 2019. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and friend. She is survived by her father Charlie Chastain, mother Laura Chastain, two daughters Stacey Bostick (Jason), Crystal Campbell, son Garrett Lloyd and 9 grandchildren. Sharon enjoyed many adventures as a young adult from being one of the first woman race car drivers to racing ostriches and helping take care of tigers with her friends. Sharon donated money to help rescue animals and she was always there for anyone who needed help. She had such a loving and caring soul. The last 7 years Sharon spent taking care of her mother Laura in Bishop California. She will be missed dearly. Her spirit will live on in heaven and as she always said, she will be her family's angel to watch over us always. We love you all the way past the stars. For family and friends of Sharon Lloyd, we will have celebration of life for her on August 30 at 4pm
Published in Inyo Register on Aug. 10, 2019