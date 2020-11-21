1/1
Theresa Michelle "Misty" Misquez
1960 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Theresa Michelle "Misty" Misquez on October 26, 2020 in Reno, Nevada.
Misty was born on June 13, 1960 in Los Angeles, California, she was the fifth of seven children. Misty moved with her family to Bishop, California in 1968, where she attended elementary and high school. Misty moved to Tule Lake, CA and married Kevin Bailey. She lived there several years before moving to Truckee, CA where she began driving commuter vans and buses, a job she liked because it allowed her to meet and converse with cliental from all parts of the world. Eventually, Misty moved to Reno, Nevada to be closer to her mother, family and friends. After driving commuter vans for a few months, she recently began driving buses for the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, a job that she took great pride in, she loved helping her customers in the Reno / Sparks area, and it allowed her the flexibility to pursue her passions in life.
Misty was passionate about her dogs that she dearly loved, she was also a member of Angel Dogs, and helped to care for and find forever homes for older, homeless dogs. In addition to being an amazing seamstress and quilter, (she could take a handful of rags and turn them into a beautiful quilt), she was a very caring and creative person, and enjoyed music, fishing, camping, hiking and traveling the backroads of the western states with her dogs in her motorhome. Misty will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Misty is survived by her mother, Jacqulyn Sonnek; sister, Alisa Johnson; brothers, Gary Johnson; Eric Johnson (Cindy); Chris Johnson: Maury Sonnek (Cynthia); Matthew Misquez (Delene): numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear close friends. She was preceded in death by her step-father Maurice Sonnek, and sister-in-law Ceci Johnson.
Misty will be laid to rest in Bishop, California. A mass and funeral service will be announced at a future date.

Published in Inyo Register on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
Walton's Sierra Chapel,
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
