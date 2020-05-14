Victoria Louise LiVermont January 19, 1987 – April 23, 2020 Victoria Louise Livermont (33) passed away at her home in Beaverton, Oregon on April 23, 2020, after losing her battle with alcohol addiction. Victoria, who often went by Toria, was born in San Dimas, California, to Annette Wood and Kirk Livermont on January 19, 1987. She shared her birthday with her maternal grandfather, Donald Wood (though it never did help him remember what day she was born). When Victoria was three years old, her family moved to Independence, California, in the Eastern Sierra, where her father established a law practice and her mother worked for Inyo County. Like both of her siblings, Elizabeth and Kirk (affectionately called Xavier), Victoria attended the Owens Valley School from Kindergarten through 12th grade, developing lifelong friendships. In 2005, she graduated in a class of eight students. Victoria attended Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, where she was proud to be a coxswain on the school's rowing team, enjoying the task of calling out in rhythm to guide her teammates across the water. During the summertime between school years, she worked at the Inyo County Free Library in Independence as a treasured colleague whose attention to detail and love of books earned her respect and appreciation. She also worked for the Inyo County Clerk's Office, digitizing and preserving valuable records, and the Superior Court of Inyo County, organizing vast quantities of case files. In 2006, she transferred to Whittier College, and became a member of the Palmer Society, the college's oldest society for women. She graduated in 2010 with a degree in business. She worked in publicity in Los Angeles, before moving to the Portland, Oregon area in 2013, first living with Jay and Katrina Herst and their three children, Parker, Cole, and Kathryn, for whom she was like an aunt. She was also known as "Aunt Toria" to Baily and Else Steele and Stephen Yarnell, whose parents were her friends Kelly and Dan Steele and Emily and Jonathan Yarnell. Her last job was as a legal assistant at the Law Offices of Snell & Wilmer. Victoria will be remembered by her unwavering willingness to step up and help out, especially during hard times. When the town of Independence was nearly devastated by wildfire in the summer of 2007, she helped her friends evacuate by lifting their sheep into the back of her family's minivan – a feat she would recall fondly for many years. After numerous families in Independence were displaced by flash floods the following summer, she helped the Independence Civic Club obtain and distribute supplies, and was instrumental in developing policies to guide the relief effort. She served as a live-in caretaker to family friend Keith Bright, after which she could do spot-on impressions of his early morning demands for coffee. She helped care for her mother, Annette, as she battled breast cancer. She was a staple of the annual Fourth of July celebration in Independence, where she served at different times as the Garlic Bread Queen, a member of the Barbecue "bean team," and a major logistics supporter for the Methodist Pie Social. Victoria was a loyal family member and friend, who was hardworking and funny. She was always reminding her friends and family of their inside jokes, sometimes dating to decades earlier. She loved cooking, especially baking, and took pleasure in sharing the treats she made, from perfect cookies to ice-cream flavors she had invented on the spot. She enjoyed relaxing with a good book or a favorite TV show or movie. She loved music, and had played viola since childhood. This past December, on a family vacation in Nashville, Tennessee, she took a guitar lesson at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and later that evening hopped on stage with a Nashville honky-tonk band as their guest fiddler. And she adored animals, especially her beloved cats Alfred "Fat Boy," Regina, Myles, and Bob. Victoria is survived by her mother, Annette Wood of Independence, California, her father and step-mother, Kirk and Kay Livermont of Dayton, Wyoming, her older sister, Elizabeth Livermont of Independence, and her younger brother, Kirk Kevin Livermont, Jr., of Bishop, California; She has a large extended family in Nebraska, and is survived by: her maternal aunts and uncles Bernard Wood, Kathy (Bill) Kiefer, Marty (Brenda) Wood, Jay Wood, Kevin Budke, Buck (Thuana) Wood, Theresa (Lonnie) Brooks, Dianne Wood, Terry (Nubia) Wood, Kevin (Pam) Wood, Paul (Julie) Wood, and David (Katie) Wood, and more than 35 cousins. On her father's side, she is survived by her uncles Scott Livermont and David Nielsen, and her aunt Cindy Hartley. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Donald and Barbara Wood, her aunts Sharon Budke and Gloria Becker, her uncles Don Wood and Bill Wood; her paternal grandparents, Madison and Karla Hartley, her aunts Lisa Livermont and Carolee Hartley and her uncle Tom Hartley. She will be remembered by her family, by the community of Independence, her hometown, especially those she called her "other mothers," Nancy Masters and Mary Roper, as well as all the friends she left behind. Victoria will be forever missed. A private Rosary and Mass were held for Victoria. Public services will be announced as soon as it is safe to gather together. Victoria will be interred in the Independence Cemetery. In lieu of donations to the family, please consider Wildcare Eastern Sierra.

