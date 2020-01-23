|
|
Vincent Scott Harmon was born October 24, 1965 in Puyallup, Washington to Albert Harmon and Velia Kutzkey. Throughout his younger years, he attended schools in Lone Pine, Independence and Bishop, CA. He developed a great love of football, baseball and fishing. Scott was a lifelong Owens Valley local and befriended most anyone he came into contact with. He would spend most of the beautiful Eastern Sierra days fishing at the Owens River before finishing off the day with a few beers and social hour at his favorite watering hole Rustys. When he wasn't fishing, one could most often find Scott watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys or Los Angeles Dodgers. Scott also loved his Chevys and found great enjoyment discussing Chevys with those that favored Fords. Although he loved his Chevys, Scott sure did have a lot of love for his Mercury Topaz. He was a very proud member of the Bodie Chapter of E. Clampus Vitus. Scott was a man that one could call on at any time and gave his all to any task. He could often be found laughing and telling stories about those that mattered most to him. Scott lived the last months of his life being cared for by the wonderful staff at Southern Inyo Hospital before passing away from a prolonged illness on January 11, 2020. He left behind many wonderful memories and stories for all those who knew him and his happy and funny demeanor will be greatly missed.
Scott is survived by his beloved catahoula Calie, his mother Velia Kutzkey, brothers Richard Harmon of Virginia Beach, Shay Boziel of Tucson, and Ben Suleski of Bishop. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held this Summer.
Published in Inyo Register on Jan. 23, 2020