Volker, age 70 of Tellico Plaines TN. passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Volker was raised in Bishop, Ca. He went to Round Valley School and Bishop Union High School.
Volker worked for Union Carbide Tungsten Mine for 20 Years, until the Mine closed, later on for Western Nevada Plumbing as a Salesperson.
In 2003 He moved to Tellico Plaines, TN and was employed by Masons Furniture and Appliances.
Living in Bishop, Ca. He enjoyed all kind of Sports, like Bowling, Golfing, Waterskiing, Baseball, and his favorite Horseshoes.
He was awarded the Title of # 1 California State Horseshoe Pitcher.
He was preceded in death by his Father Anton Massot, his Stepson Josh, Aunt/Uncle Maria and Joe Kobold of Bishop and many Family in Frankfurt, Germany.
He is survived by his Wife Brenda Massot; of Tellico Plaines, TN, his Mother Elfie Massot, of Bishop, Ca.
His Children, Rachael Renee Brown (Mike), Rebecca Marie Miller (Jeremy) and Sarah Joy Massot (Kyle)
Step Daughter, Susan Oropeza. His cousins Michael and Tami Kobold and Family, Marion and Joe Lugo and Family.
His Children's Mother and Stepfather Debbie and Al Leavitt of Idaho.
Special Aunts Ursula Kobold, Ingrid McNeil; Uncle Gunter Voitisek and Families all of Canada.
Volker left behind 7 grandchildren, 3 Step Grandchildren and 1 Step Great Grandchild, many Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law and many friends in Bishop and Tellico Plaines.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bishop, Volker will be greatly missed by his Family.
Brenda Massot 1505 Reagan Valley Rd. Tellico Plaines, TN 37385
Published in Inyo Register on Feb. 27, 2020