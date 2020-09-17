1/1
Walter Laird "Wally" Waters
1964 - 2020
Wally was born on December 11, 1964 and was raised by Duke and Karen Waters of Lake Isabella, California.
Wally was a great lover of music, he was taught to play guitar and sing at a young age and enjoyed doing so throughout his life sharing his love and gift of music with his son, Jimmy, playing together as often as they could.
Wally spent most of his growing up years in Lake Isabella before moving to Bishop as a teen, then later returning to Bishop with his young son Jimmy where he met and married Starlett, his wife of 12 years.
Wally worked at Schat net for many of those years before moving back to the Lake Isabella area.
Wally was preceded in death by his brother Randy Waters and parents Duke & Karen Waters.
Wally is survived by his son James "Jimmy" Waters, Starlett Waters, sisters; Charlotte Ruse, Deon Altman, Bonnie Hickman and Betty Brigham, niece, Kathleen Jackson, nephews; James Ruse, Jean Luc Ruse, nieces; Dawn Abasta, Tamara Altman , Brigette King and Karen Hoffman, nephews; Christopher Hoffman and Patrick Hoffman.
Services will be private at a later date

Published in Inyo Register on Sep. 17, 2020.
