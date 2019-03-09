Resources More Obituaries for WILLIAM RICHMOND Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? WILLIAM A "WILL" RICHMOND

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William A. Richmond passed away quietly on March 1, 2019, in his home in Dillon, MT from lung cancer. Will was born to William Curtis Richmond (Bill) and Alberta Agnes Yuill (Bertie) in Laurel, MT on May 11, 1942. After a few years in Laurel and Whitefish, MT, the family joined Bertie's sisters in Palo Alto, CA where Will graduated from Palo Alto High School (1960), Stanford University (class of '64), and UC Hastings Law School (1968).



Will is remembered with love by: his long-time girlfriend, Lysa Eldridge (Bishop, CA) and her family, his sister, Bonnie Wendy (Scotts Valley, CA), four children, Laurel & David Szazynski (Indianapolis, IN), Kara Richmond & Dr. John Pickens (Dillon, MT), Bret & Sharon Richmond (Denver, CO), and Anne Kemp (Denver, CO), his former wife, Jan Richmond (Denver, CO), his nephew, eight grand-children, and his way-faring dog, Taxi.



Will was passionate about his family, the outdoors, and preserving resources and recreational opportunities for succeeding generations. After he was admitted to the California Bar (1969), Will pursued a successful career protecting communities in the State of California. He raised his four children in Tulare County, a booming agricultural community in the San Joaquin Valley, where after learning the art of law in private practice with Hurlbutt, Clevenger, and Long, he successfully ran for District Attorney (a position known as County Attorney in MT). He served as DA of Tulare County (1978- 1987) before Will and his wife returned to his childhood stomping grounds in the Bay Area. While working as assistant DA of Santa Clara County, Will used his prosecution experience to treat environmental crimes criminally. Through a state grant, he prosecuted environmental crimes in eight counties along the East side of the state (1989-2000). This included prosecution of Los Angeles County to preserve water resources along the Eastern Sierra. Will valued the role of District Attorney and served in this position again for Alpine County (2003-2012). In addition, Will served on the Inyo County Grand Jury (2016), dedicated time to the Mono Lake Committee, Bodie Foundation and Eastern Sierra Land Trust. He was an active Rotary member in Visalia, Minden, Bishop and Dillon. Will bought a home in Dillon in 2016 so he could spend time in his beloved state of Montana with his daughter, son-in-law, and two grandsons already residing in Dillon.



The family is honoring Will in a private gathering on March 10th, 2019 in Dillon, MT. There is also a celebration of life scheduled on March 30th, 2 pm, at the home of Lysa Eldridge in Bishop, CA. His family encourages you to get together on his behalf and to let us know about your time together. Notes, comments and photos can be shared through the link to his obituary at brundagefuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bodie Foundation (Bridgeport, CA, bodiefoundation.org) or the Mono Lake Committee (Lee Vining, CA, monolake.org). Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 9, 2019