William Beecher Kuykendall Rev.
1934 - 2020
BILLINGS, Montana – They called him "Pastor K."
A beloved father, pastor, husband and friend, William Beecher Kuykendall, 86, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, in Billings.
Beecher was born in Abilene, Texas, on June 22, 1934, to Doyle and Willie Kuykendall. After graduating from Pasadena Nazarene College, marrying his wife Pauline and receiving his ordination, Beecher pastored over a period of 43 years at churches in New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Montana.
Giving his life to following his calling, Beecher enjoyed many friendships and took pride in helping parishioners find their calling in life.
During his high school and college years, Beecher played softball, football, basketball, participated in track and supervised school system playgrounds for Los Angeles County, California.
Beecher's Bible verse to live by was Proverbs 3:5-6.
He is preceded in death by his mother; father; his first wife, Pauline; and his second wife, Bertha. Beecher is survived by his four children, Deborah, Stephen, Melody Keen and Cindy Yarbro; his eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Barbara Cleveland and Mary Michels.
Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazarene Global Missions (http://web.nazarene.org/site/PageServer?pagename=DonationSplash).
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Published in Inyo Register on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
