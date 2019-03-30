William (Bill) Norman Mumbleau passed away at 94 years of age on March 6, 2019, with his family at his side. Bill was born to Norman and Mayme Mumbleau on June 20, 1924 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The family moved west to California and settled in the Chatsworth area of the San Fernando Valley during 1930s. Bill was a talented artist and exceptional athlete at San Fernando High. He and gymnastics mates were world class and Olympic caliber, but World War II changed their future Olympic dreams. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force after High School. He served honorably with the 20th USAAF, 9th Heavy Bombardment Group (Semper Paratus - Always Ready), 1st Squadron in the Pacific Theater on the island of Tinian as the Squadron's Ground Chief Technical Staff Sergeant. During the three years of service, his units received two Presidential Citations with Oak Cluster and several Campaign Battle Ribbons. His B-29 Bombers were the T'N'Teeny and T'N'Teeny II. Bill artistically hand painted the Battle Nose Art on both. To this day, this artwork is internationally recognized as one of the World War II B-29 classics. He was one of a few enlisted servicemen to be discharged early. Rather than taking a slow moving transport, Bill came home on a USS battleship with the officers. He was discharged from Mira Loma AF Base, Mira Loma, California, on Christmas day, 1945.

With his GI monies, Bill purchased Camp Culver with his parents, in the Eastern Sierra town of June Lake, California, after returning from the Pacific. They operated the resort from 1946 into the early 1960s. Bill and his buddies Dave McCoy, Dennis Osborne and Agie Hess were always up for an adventure like skiing down the avalanche shoot of Carson Peak. Bill was home and it was there Bill met and fell in love with Louise Pauline Prole. Louise's family owned Louie's Super Market in June Lake. In 1955, Bill married his sweetheart, Louise. There they raised their three children until it was apparent that the children needed better schools. So, Bill and Louise, in 1964, found the Chino Valley and for over 55 years, Chino has been their home. Bill would never truly leave the Eastern Sierras; that was home.

He took great joy and honor in being a veteran, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family so much and was very proud of all of their accomplishments. Bill loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing and golf. Bill was a great example of God's love. He was a humble and loving man with the most beautiful blue eyes ever and loving smile.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Louise; his three children's families, William and Jean of Rancho Cucamonga, Richard, Dawn, and Madeline of Chino Hills, and Terrie, Mike, Michael, Carissa, Branden, Amanda and great-granddaughter Ailey Griffitts of Wildomar.

Services, a Catholic mass with military honors, for William Norman Mumbleau will be at the Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills, CA, on April 12 at 11:00 a.m. Bill's final resting place will be at the Mono Lake Cemetery, Mono County, CA. Published in Inyo Register on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary