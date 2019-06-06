Home

Kelly. On Thursday 30th May 2019 suddenly at his home, Beach Road, Port St Mary. Adam James, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Ruth and Miriam, loving son of the late Harold and Margaret Kelly. A service to celebrate the life of Adam will be held at St Mary's Church, Port St Mary, on Friday 14th June 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to British Red Cross - Isle of Man, 4w Isle of Man Business Park, Douglas, IM2 2QZ or RNLI Port St Mary Branch, Lime Street, Port St Mary, Isle of Man, IM9 5EF. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 6, 2019
